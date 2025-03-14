AIRLINK 180.49 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.37%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FCCL 45.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.44%)
FLYNG 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
HUMNL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 59.24 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.09%)
OGDC 218.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 42.76 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.74%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.25%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 182.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.9%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.95%)
SEARL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.56%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
SYM 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.49%)
TRG 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea says battery pack is possible cause of Air Busan fire

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 11:07am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: A spare power bank is a possible cause of a fire that engulfed an Air Busan plane in January, South Korea’s transport ministry said on Friday, citing interim investigation results.

Scorch marks on the debris of a power bank found where the fire was first detected indicate the blaze may have started because insulation inside the battery had broken down, the statement said.

Lithium batteries in devices such as laptops, mobile phones, electronic cigarettes and power banks can produce smoke, fire or extreme heat when manufacturing faults or damage cause them to short circuit.

No abnormalities in the plane’s own electrical systems have been identified, the statement said.

The fire on Jan. 28 was first detected in a luggage bin above row 30 on the left side of the plane about 20 minutes after the delayed flight to Hong Kong from Busan, in South Korea, had been scheduled to depart, investigators have said.

All 170 passengers and six crew were evacuated from the Airbus A321ceo plane, which the fire destroyed.

South Korea’s Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board is leading the investigation. Friday’s investigation update is not a final accident report, which states are obliged to produce within a year of an incident, according to global aviation standards.

South Korea airplane fire leaves seven injured

Aviation has long recognised lithium batteries as a safety concern, and rules are periodically tightened in response to accidents.

From March 1, South Korea changed rules on carrying batteries onboard flights, including keeping power banks and e-cigarettes with passengers and not in overhead bins, and not charging devices on board.

Last year three incidents every two weeks of overheating lithium batteries on planes were recorded globally by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, compared to just under one a week in 2018.

south korea South Korea’s transport ministry Air Busan plane

Comments

200 characters

South Korea says battery pack is possible cause of Air Busan fire

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan, EU discuss GSP+ status

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Gul Ahmed to establish four subsidiaries to diversify textile business

Oil bounces as Ukraine ceasefire deal remains elusive

Judges’ committee formulates draft SC Rules

Foreign reserves reach $15.93bn

NA: Heated exchange over train hijacking

PM, army chief, others take stock of situation

Read more stories