AIRLINK 180.49 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.37%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FCCL 45.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.44%)
FLYNG 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
HUMNL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 59.24 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.09%)
OGDC 218.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 42.76 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.74%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.25%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 182.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.9%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.95%)
SEARL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.56%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
SYM 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.49%)
TRG 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia leans on cryptocurrencies for oil trade, sources say

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 10:29am

Russia is using cryptocurrencies in its oil trade with China and India to skirt Western sanctions, according to four sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

While Russia has publicly encouraged the use of crypto and last summer passed a law to allow digital currency payments in international trade, its use in the country’s oil trade has not previously been reported.

All the sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Cryptocurrencies have already helped enable countries under U.S. sanctions such as Iran and Venezuela to keep their economies running while avoiding use of the dollar, the preferred currency for transactions in the global oil market.

Russia’s move comes after Venezuela accelerated its use of digital currency in crude and fuel exports after Washington reimposed sanctions.

Russia has set up a variety of systems and USDT (Tether) is just one of them, said a fifth source, a researcher at an investigations firm which tracks the use of cryptocurrencies for sanctions circumvention, who asked not to be named because of a non-disclosure agreement.

The Russian central bank did not respond to a request for comment. It said last year that delays in payments due to sanctions had become a major challenge for the Russian economy.

U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to improve relations with Russia as he pushes for an end to the war in Ukraine, but whether sanctions will be lifted remains unclear.

Reuters reported that the White House was drafting options for sanctions relief, but Trump posted on March 7 that he is strongly considering more sanctions on Russia.

UAE fund ploughs $2bn into Binance crypto exchange

Crypto would likely continue to be used in Russian oil trading, one of the four sources said, even if sanctions are lifted and the dollar can be used again.

It is a convenient tool and helps run operations faster, they added.

In an example of how the trade works, a Chinese buyer of Russian oil pays a trading company acting as a middleman in yuan into an offshore account, two of the sources with knowledge of the transactions said.

The middleman converts this into crypto and transfers it to another account and from there, it is sent to a third account in Russia and converted to roubles, they said.

For one Russian oil trader’s sales to China, crypto transactions are in the tens of millions of dollars per month, according to one of the sources who is familiar with the trader’s operations.

Traditional currencies still account for the bulk of Russia’s oil transactions, analysts said, with other workarounds including the use of the UAE dirham, for example.

One Russian crypto exchange, Garantex, was placed under US sanctions in 2022 and by the European Union last month.

The platform suspended services last week after Tether blocked digital wallets on its platform.

Cryptocurrencies are one of multiple ways of getting around payment issues, according to one of the sources, who advises the Kremlin.

Analysis by the UK’s Royal United Services Institute and the Centre for Information Resilience and also supports that view.

Russia cryptocurrencies crypto crypto exchange crypto policy

Comments

200 characters

Russia leans on cryptocurrencies for oil trade, sources say

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan, EU discuss GSP+ status

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Gul Ahmed to establish four subsidiaries to diversify textile business

Oil bounces as Ukraine ceasefire deal remains elusive

Judges’ committee formulates draft SC Rules

Foreign reserves reach $15.93bn

NA: Heated exchange over train hijacking

PM, army chief, others take stock of situation

Read more stories