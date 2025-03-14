AIRLINK 180.49 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.37%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FCCL 45.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.44%)
FLYNG 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
HUMNL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 59.24 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.09%)
OGDC 218.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 42.76 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.74%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.25%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 182.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.9%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.95%)
SEARL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.56%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
SYM 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.49%)
TRG 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Tesla warns it could face retaliatory tariffs

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 10:18am
U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk shake hands in front of a Tesla Cybertruck, at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, March 11, 2025. Photo: Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk shake hands in front of a Tesla Cybertruck, at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, March 11, 2025. Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: US automaker Tesla has warned that it and other major American exporters are exposed to retaliatory tariffs that could be leveled in response to President Donald Trump’s aggressive use of tariffs.

The Tesla comments reflect those of many U.S. businesses concerned by Trump’s tariffs, but is notable because it is from Tesla.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a close ally of Trump, has been leading the White House effort to shrink the size of the federal government.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a close ally of Trump, has been leading the White House effort to shrink the size of the federal government.

The billionaire heads up the so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

The comments were made in a letter to the US Trade Representative’s Office and available on the office’s web site.

Dated Tuesday, it is among hundreds sent by companies to the office about U.S. trade policy.

It is not clear who at Tesla wrote the letter, which is unsigned but is on a company letterhead.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Tesla says it is important to ensure that the Trump administration’s efforts to address trade issues “do not inadvertently harm US companies.”

It says it is eager to avoid retaliation of the type it faced in prior trade disputes, which resulted in increased tariffs on electric vehicles imported into countries subject to U.S. tariffs.

“U.S. exporters are inherently exposed to disproportionate impacts when other countries respond to U.S. trade actions,” Tesla said in the letter. “For example, past trade actions by the United States have resulted in immediate reactions by the targeted countries, including increased tariffs on EVs imported into those countries.”

Trump is considering imposing significant tariffs on vehicles and parts made around the world in early April.

Tesla warns that even with aggressive localization of the supply chain, “certain parts and components are difficult or impossible to source within the United States.”

Tesla working with Baidu to improve assisted driving system in China, sources say

The automaker adds that companies will “benefit from a phased approach that enables them to prepare accordingly and ensure appropriate supply chain and compliance measures are taken.”

“As a U.S. manufacturer and exporter, Tesla encourages USTR to consider the downstream impacts of certain proposed actions taken to address unfair trade practices,” the EV maker says.

Autos Drive America, a trade group representing major foreign automakers including Toyota, Volkswagen, BMW, Honda tab and Hyundai, warned USTR in separate comments that imposing “broad-based tariffs will disrupt production at U.S. assembly plants.”

The group added, “automakers cannot shift their supply chains overnight, and cost increases will inevitably lead to some combination of higher consumer prices, fewer models offered to consumers and shut-down U.S. production lines, leading to potential job losses across the supply chain.”

Hyundai Volkswagen Toyota Honda BMW Tesla USTR National Tariff Commission Tesla CEO Elon Musk Department of Government Efficiency US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Tesla warns it could face retaliatory tariffs

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan, EU discuss GSP+ status

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Gul Ahmed to establish four subsidiaries to diversify textile business

Oil bounces as Ukraine ceasefire deal remains elusive

Judges’ committee formulates draft SC Rules

Foreign reserves reach $15.93bn

NA: Heated exchange over train hijacking

PM, army chief, others take stock of situation

Read more stories