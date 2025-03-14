AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices rebound on unclear path to Ukraine ceasefire

Reuters Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 04:58pm

LONDON: Oil prices rebounded on Friday after a more than 1% loss in the previous session, partly due to the diminishing prospects of a quick end to the Ukraine war that could bring back more Russian energy supplies to Western markets.

Brent crude futures were up 54 cents, or 0.77%, to $70.42 a barrel at 1055 GMT, after settling 1.5% lower in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $67.13 a barrel, up 58 cents, or 0.87%, after closing down 1.7% on Thursday.

Prices are set to end the week more or less stable from last Friday, when Brent settled at $70.36 and WTI at $67.04.

“Brent oil has hovered around the $70 mark for the past two weeks. Whether it will remain at this level in the coming week depends on the political news situation,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow supported a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine in principle, but sought a number of clarifications and conditions that appeared to rule out a quick end to the fighting.

“Russia’s tepid support of a 30-day ceasefire proposal with Ukraine has reduced confidence around a ceasefire in the short term,” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Oil prices dip

Raising pressure on Putin to come to a peace agreement over Ukraine, the Trump administration said on Thursday that a licence allowing energy transactions with Russian financial institutions expired this week.

Chinese state firms are also curbing Russian oil imports on sanctions risks, sources told Reuters.

On Friday, China and Russia stood by Iran after the United States demanded nuclear talks with Tehran, with senior Chinese and Russian diplomats saying dialogue should only resume based on “mutual respect” and all sanctions ought to be lifted.

“Most price projections were to the downside in the short term, but geopolitical tension could still cause supply disruptions,” ANZ analysts said in a note to clients.

The International Energy Agency warned on Thursday that global oil supply could exceed demand by around 600,000 barrels per day this year, due to growth led by the United States and weaker than expected global demand.

Unstable macroeconomic conditions caused by escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and other nations prompted the IEA to cut its demand growth estimates for the last quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of this year.

“High risks on the demand side and increasing supply from OPEC+ argue against a sustained recovery in oil prices,” Commerzbank analysts said.

Oil prices IEA International Energy Agency WTI Brent crude oil Russian oil WTI crude US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices rebound on unclear path to Ukraine ceasefire

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan, EU discuss GSP+ status

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs314,000 in Pakistan

HBL PSL ‘Luminara’ trophy to tour country for first time

ICC announces schedule for Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan

Gul Ahmed to establish four subsidiaries to diversify textile business

Jul-Feb tax collection falls short of target

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Read more stories