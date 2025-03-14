AIRLINK 180.49 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.37%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FCCL 45.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.44%)
FLYNG 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
HUMNL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 59.24 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.09%)
OGDC 218.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 42.76 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.74%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.25%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 182.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.9%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.95%)
SEARL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.56%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
SYM 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.49%)
TRG 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Qatar cuts May term price for al-Shaheen oil, sources say

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 09:51am

SINGAPORE: QatarEnergy has lowered the May term price for al-Shaheen crude oil to $1.29 a barrel above Dubai quotes after selling five cargoes via its monthly tender, trade sources said on Friday.

The drop in premiums followed similar falls in Middle East crude benchmarks Dubai and Oman amid ample supply and lower demand in Asia during the refinery maintenance season.

The producer sold four cargoes to Vitol at a premium of $1.17 a barrel above Dubai quotes and the remaining cargo to China’s CNOOC at a premium of $1.30 a barrel, they said.

The cargoes are to load on May 1-2, 14-15, 15-16, 27-28 and 28-29.

Qatar hikes March al-Shaheen oil term price to over 2-year high

Last month, QatarEnergy sold April-loading al-Shaheen crude at a premium of $3.50 a barrel to Glencore.

Separately, QatarEnergy also sold a Qatar Land crude cargo to Shell at a premium of 60 cents a barrel to Dubai quotes and a Qatar Marine cargo to Japanese refiner Eneos at 45 cents above Dubai quotes, the sources said.

Companies typically do not comment on their commercial deals.

QatarEnergy

Comments

200 characters

Qatar cuts May term price for al-Shaheen oil, sources say

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan, EU discuss GSP+ status

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Gul Ahmed to establish four subsidiaries to diversify textile business

Oil bounces as Ukraine ceasefire deal remains elusive

Judges’ committee formulates draft SC Rules

Foreign reserves reach $15.93bn

NA: Heated exchange over train hijacking

PM, army chief, others take stock of situation

Read more stories