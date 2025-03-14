Global crude oil market in a flux – what’s next?

Oil prices have been riding a wild wave in 2025—soaring, plunging, and keeping the world on edge. The global oil market has been on a rollercoaster ride, with prices fluctuating due to shifting geopolitical tensions, trade policies, and decisions from major oil-producing nations. Both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) have seen significant movements, reflecting the uncertainty in global energy markets. Back in early January, Brent crude soared past $82 per barrel, fueled by fresh U.S. sanctions on Russia and a harsh winter gripping the Northern Hemisphere. But by the end of the month, prices slid to around $75 per barrel as global trade tensions escalated. Fast forward to March 10, and Brent crude is now trading at roughly $69.2 per barrel, with WTI at $66.03 per barrel.

One of the biggest factors weighing on prices is the introduction of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, which has sparked fears of a trade war that could slow economic growth and, in turn, dampen oil demand. Investors are keeping a close eye on these developments, as they could have ripple effects across industries. Meanwhile, OPEC+ has been carefully managing its production strategy. Initially planning to increase output, the alliance has repeatedly delayed those plans due to sluggish demand and rising production from non-OPEC nations. Now, they’ve decided to roll out the increases gradually, starting in April 2025 over an 18-month period. At the same time, sanctions on Russia and Iran continue to add uncertainty. If geopolitical tensions escalate further, supply chains could face even more disruptions.

Despite these headwinds, the International Energy Agency (IEA) remains optimistic about global oil demand, predicting it will grow by 1.1 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2025—up from 870,000 barrels per day in 2024. Much of this growth is expected to come from non-OECD countries, particularly in Asia, where China remains a key player. OPEC’s outlook is even more bullish, forecasting demand growth of 1.45 mb/d in 2025 and 1.43 mb/d in 2026, thanks to increased air and road travel. On the supply side, global oil production ticked up slightly in December 2024, reaching 103.5 mb/d. In February 2025, OPEC+ raised its output, with Kazakhstan leading the charge. Going forward, the IEA expects global supply to grow by 1.6 mb/d in 2025, driven largely by non-OPEC+ producers—assuming OPEC+ sticks to its voluntary production cuts.

OPEC remains confident that oil demand will continue to rise through 2025 and 2026, particularly as global travel and economic activity pick up. However, the group acknowledges that volatility remains a key risk. The IEA, on the other hand, expects the market to be well-supplied, with supply growth outpacing demand, which could push prices lower if economic conditions weaken. Some financial analysts have even warned that oil prices could drop below $50 per barrel if major economies slip into a downturn. Factors such as slower industrial output, tighter monetary policies, and weakened consumer demand could put downward pressure on crude prices.

For now, the global oil market remains a complex web of economic forces, geopolitical tensions, and shifting supply dynamics. While demand is expected to grow, uncertainties around trade policies, OPEC+ strategies, and global economic conditions will continue to shape the industry.