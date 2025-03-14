AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
Judges’ committee formulates draft SC Rules

Terence J Sigamony Published 14 Mar, 2025 05:34am

ISLAMABAD: The judges’ committee, to conduct a thorough review of the Supreme Court Rules, 1980, has formulated a comprehensive draft of the Supreme Court Rules, 2025.

In a historic step toward enhancing transparency, efficiency, and overall effectiveness in judicial proceedings, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, had constituted a committee of four judges — Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi — to conduct a thorough review of the Supreme Court Rules, 1980.

Initially, the committee invited proposals from the judges, as well as, office of the Supreme Court, the Bar Councils and Bar Associations.

Judicial Commission approves committee to draft rules for judges’ appointment

Recognising the rapidly evolving legal landscape and the imperative for modern day requirements and streamlined procedures, the committee engaged in a rigorous process of research, consultation, and dialogue over multiple brainstorming sessions.

During these meetings, the committee examined the proposals, best practices, structural gaps within the existing rules, and developed forward-looking recommendations that would enable the Supreme Court of Pakistan to embrace automation and digitalisation for day-to-day operations.

After careful deliberation, the committee has now formulated a comprehensive draft of the Supreme Court Rules, 2025. The draft focuses on optimising case management through digital platforms, and expediting administrative tasks through automation. By prioritising these measures, the Supreme Court seeks to reduce procedural delays, improve public access to judicial information, and ensure that justice is dispensed swiftly and transparently in line with global standards.

The proposed amendments underscore the Supreme Court’s commitment to fostering efficiency, reinforcing procedural clarity, and staying responsive to the nation’s evolving requirements.

As the apex court of Pakistan, the Supreme Court remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the highest standards of justice, ensuring public confidence through rules and regulations that are both robust and adaptive to modern needs.

This newly-formulated draft was formally handed over to the Registrar for presentation to the chief justice of Pakistan and the judges for further review and feedback.

Once this consultative stage is complete, the proposal will be placed before the Full Court for final approval.

