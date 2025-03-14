AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
BOP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.24%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.77%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.10 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.23%)
HUMNL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
MLCF 58.03 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.85%)
OGDC 218.28 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.48%)
PACE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.21%)
PPL 184.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
PRL 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.12%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.55%)
SEARL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.1%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.98%)
SYM 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 61.34 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 148 (1.22%)
BR30 37,375 Increased By 548.1 (1.49%)
KSE100 115,094 Increased By 1009.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 35,611 Increased By 353.6 (1%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-14

Word ‘tax’ in ITO, Article 260: SC judge seeks accurate definition

Terence J Sigamony Published 14 Mar, 2025 05:34am

ISLAMABAD: Justice Aminuddin Khan questioned whether the definition of “tax” in clause 63 of Section 2 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 conflict with the definition of “tax” given in Article 260?

He was heading a five-judge Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, which on Thursday heard the appeals of 354 taxpayers against Section 4B, which was inserted in the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Justice Amin noted that the definition of “tax” in Article 260 of the constitution says; “tax on income” includes a tax in the nature of an excess profits tax or a business profits tax, while in Section 2 (63) “tax” means any tax imposed under Chapter II, and includes any penalty, fee or other charge or any sum or amount leviable or payable under this Ordinance.

Sections 4B and 4C of Income Tax law: IHC, LHC ordered to transfer pending ICAs to SC

Makhdoom Ali Khan, representing many taxpayers, stated that taxes are mentioned in Entries 47 to 53, while the “fee” is given in Entry 54. He said the Court has to analyse the amount collected is a tax on income.

Makhdoom contended that when the levy is a general burden for raising revenue, and used for the general well-being of the people then it is a tax. However, where the levy is imposed for a specific purpose for a specific class of people then it does not fall under the definition of the tax.

He argued that the super tax was imposed for the rehabilitation of the temporary displaced persons (TDPs). When the purpose is specific then it should be applied for the specific class. He said that the Supreme Court judgments in Workers Welfare Funds, Income Support Levy, Durrani Ceramics, and Khursheed Soap, were not followed in the imposition of super tax.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail questioned why then Parliament despite the apex court’s judgments legislated. Makhdoom submitted that consistently the orders have been bypassed, adding the legislature and the executive always have different approach.

Justice Mandokhail then asked if the super tax is passed by both the Houses of the Parliament then what will happen. Makhdoom replied that then the Court may examine it on other grounds; does it match up with the specific constitutional provisions, and does it come up in Fourth Schedule of the Constitution.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked the counsel, “Have you gone through the judgments of Peshawar High Court and the Lahore High Court?” He replied that the reasoning is almost the same in all the judgments.

He said if the apex court comes to the conclusion that this is not a tax then it would apply to all the taxpayers. But if the Court declares it is tax then judgments of the High Courts will be upheld.

Justice Mazhar then inquired about Section 4C of the Income Tax Ordinance. Makhdoom replied that it was struck down on the grounds of retrospectivity and double taxation.

Justice Mandokhail questioned that when the amount collected by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) under Section 4B is divided among the provinces and the federation, then can the federation use its share for the rehabilitation of TDPs of erstwhile FATA.

Makhdoom argued that the federation then has to get the province’s approval. He said after the 18th Amendment, the social welfare law is the domain of the provincial government.

The case is adjourned until today (Friday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Supreme Court SC Tax FBR taxpayers Income Tax Ordinance 2001 SC judges Justice Aminuddin Khan constitutional bench Article 260

Comments

200 characters

Word ‘tax’ in ITO, Article 260: SC judge seeks accurate definition

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Judges’ committee formulates draft SC Rules

Foreign reserves reach $15.93bn

NA: Heated exchange over train hijacking

PM, army chief, others take stock of situation

Sindh PA opposes proposed construction of new canals

RTO-1 arrests mastermind behind major ST fraud

FBR lays down procedure of placing tax officers in ‘admin pool’

Technology, public service: Pakistan, Azerbaijan pledge to boost digital links

Read more stories