RTO-1 arrests mastermind behind major ST fraud

KARACHI: The Regional Tax Office-1 has arrested the mastermind, Bilal Imam, behind a cumulative sales tax fraud worth Rs. 4.2 billion. The accused was involved in sales tax fraud Rs. 1.9 and 2.3 billion pertaining to RTO-1 and LTO respectively.

Both the offices had lodged separate FIRs against the accused and he has been absconding along with his brother from FBR authorities for last one & half year.

The accused was presented before the Special Judge of Customs, Taxation and anti-Corruption where his four-day physical remand has been obtained.

The regional office has initiated further investigation for unveiling the accurate details of fiscal loss incurred by the state. The tax authorities have also informed that drive against tax dodgers and evaders has been intensified to bring justice those who have committed illegalities.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr Fahim Mohammad has appreciated his team for apprehending such a high-profile player. He has directed for carefully investigating the details that could pave the way for exploring other such high-profile cases.

