AIRLINK 176.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.12%)
BOP 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
FCCL 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.46%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.53%)
FLYNG 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.59%)
HUBC 132.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.65%)
OGDC 219.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.44%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.54 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.21%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.92%)
PIBTL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
POWER 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
PPL 183.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.47%)
PRL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PTC 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
SEARL 94.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.86%)
SYM 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
YOUW 3.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,236 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.06%)
BR30 37,534 Increased By 159 (0.43%)
KSE100 115,464 Increased By 369.9 (0.32%)
KSE30 35,612 Increased By 1.1 (0%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-14

1,802 villages to be upgraded with World Bank’s support

Recorder Report Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 07:45am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that 1802 villages of 16 tehsils will be upgraded with the support of World Bank in the first phase of providing municipal services to villages.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here on Thursday to review the progress of the program for providing municipal services in selected villages. Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian and Special Secretary Asia Gul also attended the meeting. On this occasion, Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company (PRMSC) CEO Asadullah briefed the meeting.

The Minister further said that a survey of the needs of these villages has been conducted, while model municipal services have been provided in 200 villages. He averred that with the support of the World Bank, water supply, sewage and paved street projects will be completed in backward villages. “The tehsils of Bahawalnagar, Khairpur Tamewali, Kahrore Pakka, Shujaabad, Alipur, Taunsa Sharif, Liaquatpur, Rojhan, Kallar Kahar, Noorpur Thal, Esakhel, Kot Momin, Darya Khan, Bhuana, Ahmedpur Sial and Pakpattan are included in the first phase of this programme,” he added.

He disagreed with the proposal from the PRMSC to build piped drains in the villages, saying that due to the culture of cattle farming in the rural society, closed drains with dung can create problems. He directed the PRMSC CEO to take up the matter with the World Bank and emphasise the construction of open drains. “Pumping stations and tube wells should be solarised, while town mapping should be made mandatory before the start of development schemes,” he added.

He ordered the PRMSC to immediately shift to e-tendering, directing the special secretary to contact the concerned authorities. He observed that after the launching of the Suthra Punjab programme, the solid waste component should be removed from the rural development project because sanitation has already been arranged in every village; however, PRMSC can only monitor sanitation in the villages under its administration. He pledged that the Punjab government would complete all projects that prove to be national assets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank Punjab Zeeshan Rafiq villages upgraded

Comments

200 characters

1,802 villages to be upgraded with World Bank’s support

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Judges’ committee formulates draft SC Rules

Foreign reserves reach $15.93bn

NA: Heated exchange over train hijacking

PM, army chief, others take stock of situation

Word ‘tax’ in ITO, Article 260: SC judge seeks accurate definition

Sindh PA opposes proposed construction of new canals

RTO-1 arrests mastermind behind major ST fraud

FBR lays down procedure of placing tax officers in ‘admin pool’

Read more stories