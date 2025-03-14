AIRLINK 176.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.12%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-14

APNS to hold AGM on Saturday

Press Release Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 07:30am

KARACHI: The Annual General Council of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society will meet on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at APNS House, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi“, stated a press release of the APNS.

The Annual General Council will discuss the conditions prevailing in the newspaper industry and take decisions to address the problems faced by the member publications and will finalize its recommendations on the issues pertaining to the Govt. – Press relations, freedom of press and the future of the industry.

The members will consider and adopt the report of the Executive Committee for the year 2024-2025, approve audit report for Annual Accounts for the year 2024 and elect members to the Executive Committee for the year 2025-2026.

The new Executive Committee will elect its office bearers for the new term. The meetings of the General Councils will be attended by full members only.

The Secretary General, APNS has requested publishers of full member publications to attend the above Council meeting positively.

APNS All Pakistan Newspapers Society Annual General Council

