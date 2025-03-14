Political dialogue, decisive operation needed in Balochistan: PDP

KARACHI: A broad-based dialogue with all political actors should be started at once along with a very strict security operation against the armed miscreants and their local supporters in Balochistan, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Thursday.

No leniency should be allowed to the terrorists and their supporters who are killing innocent citizens, he said.

The situation in Balochistan is getting worse with every passing day, but the approach of our government to tackle it is rather timid, he said adding Balochistan needs a more assertive and bolder approach.

Altaf Shakoor said now enough is enough and the security agencies should flex their muscle against the terrorists in Balochistan.

He said the security agencies should learn from the best practices of security agencies in other parts of the world where such situations have already been overcome successfully. He said a completely different and very strict approach in Balochistan should be adopted immediately.

