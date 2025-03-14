AIRLINK 176.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.12%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-14

Industry’s uplift: SAPM directs SMEDA to leverage available resources

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 07:38am

ISLAMABAD: Haroon Akhtar Khan as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Thursday directed Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) to effectively utilise available resources for the uplift of the industry.

He said this in a meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Socrat Aman Rana who called on the SAPM to brief him about the current situation of the SMEDA. The SAPM said that his ministry will provide all necessary support to SMEDA for introducing modern reforms, so that the small industries sector can be uplifted which is critical for sustainable economic growth.

Briefing the SAPM, CEO SMEDA informed him that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are playing the role of the backbone of the national economy, contributing 40 percent to GDP and 30 percent to exports, but majority of the SMEs have no access to formal financing and are dependent on the informal sector.

Rana said that the majority of SMEs lack access to formal financing and operate in the informal sector, adding that by supporting SMEs with resources and policies, the country can unlock their full potential and drive sustainable economic growth.

The SMEs in Pakistan face several challenges: outdated technology, lack of access to finance, limited market information, and underdeveloped human resources. Addressing these issues is critical for improving productivity, competitiveness, and the overall ease of doing business. Together, let us build a supportive ecosystem for our SMEs to thrive, he said.

He said starting a business or expanding an existing one is more than just a dream it is a strategic journey toward profitability. Entrepreneurs embrace the challenge of developing business models, acquiring the right resources, and building strong teams.

Haroon Akhtar Khan said that provision of job opportunities to the youth and economic growth should be the moto of the SMEDA and in this connection federal government will provide all kind of assistance to the organisation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

