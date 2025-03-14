National T20 Cup from today

LAHORE: The National T20 Cup will get underway at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad with defending champions Karachi Region Whites taking on Islamabad Region from Friday (today).

On the same day, Bahawalpur Region will take on Dera Murad Jamali Region at the same venue.

As many as 18 teams from 16 regions will feature in the tournament, with participating teams divided into four groups. The matches will also be played at Lahore’s two venues – Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA and Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

The top two sides from each group will qualify for the quarter-final stage, which will be played at the Iqbal Stadium on March 23 and 24, with the semi-finals set to take place at the same venue on March 26.

The final of the tournament will be played at the Iqbal Stadium on March 27, with the winning team bagging a prize money of Rs five million, while the runners-up will have to aisalabad will begin at 7pm PKT, while the matches in Lahore and Multan will starsettle with Rs 2.5 million.

The double-header matches in Ft at 4.30pm PKT.

The tournament matches at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad will be broadcast live on Geo Super, while live-streaming will be available on Tapmad in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025