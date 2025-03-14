AIRLINK 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-14

CM Maryam praises forces on successful train operation

Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2025 07:50am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her gratitude on the successful culmination of Jaffar Express operation and paid tribute to the security forces on conducting a successful operation.

She paid homage to the brave soldiers who embraced martyrdom during the ‘Operation Jaffar Express.’ She said, “Using innocent passengers, women and children as shields depicts the worst example of cowardice. The terrorists being cosigned to hell have become a symbol of disgrace.”

