S M Tanveer denounces terror attack on passenger train in Balochistan

KARACHI: S M Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group (UBG), has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a passenger train in Balochistan, resulting in the loss of precious lives.

In a statement, Tanveer expressed his deepest regret over the incident, extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Tanveer appreciated the Government of Balochistan’s strong resolve in addressing the situation and paid tribute to the security forces for their prompt and effective response, acknowledging their bravery in rescuing passengers.

“The perpetrators of this heinous act are enemies of humanity and contradict the values and traditions of Balochistan,” Tanveer stated. “Pakistan’s business community unequivocally denounces this attack on innocent passengers, including women, children, and the elderly. No religion or society condones such brutality.”

