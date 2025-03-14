PTCL Group hosts Iftar-dinner for journalists

FAISALABAD: PTCL (Ufone) organised its annual Iftar dinner for friends of print and electronic media at local hotel, which was beautifully, manage by Asiatic Public Relations Network (Pvt) Ltd. On this occasion, Amir Pasha Group Director PR and Media PTCL and Sarfraz Ahmed, COO Asiatic Public Relations welcomed the guests.

Amir Pasha said that PTCL (Ufone) organises this Iftar dinner every year to further strengthen the bond of love and trust that we have with the journalist community and the public. He said that indeed, meetings and discussions lead to further improvement in work.

Sarfraz Ahmed said that we are grateful to the journalist community who took out their valuable time to participate in our Iftar dinner. He said that there is no doubt that it is very difficult to maintain a relationship with the public without the media, it is the media that plays an important role in bringing our voice to the public.

At the end of the programme, gifts were distributed to the journalists and other dignitaries who attended the Iftar dinner organised by PTCL (Ufone) for which the journalist community thanked Amir Pasha and Sarfraz Ahmed.

