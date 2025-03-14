AIRLINK 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-14

UNDP organises session

Recorder Report Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 08:05am

LAHORE: An important training session titled “Digital Democracy in Action,” organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), was successfully held at a local hotel.

The session was attended by esteemed members of the Punjab Assembly, with Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan gracing the event as the chief guest and inaugurating the training session.

Addressing the occasion, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated, “Digital platforms are playing a pivotal role in promoting democracy; however, misinformation and misleading content on these platforms pose a serious threat to democratic values.” He emphasized that fact-checking, responsible digital governance, and platform accountability are essential to promptly address misinformation.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan further remarked, “The Punjab Assembly is committed to taking effective measures against digital misinformation. While protecting freedom of expression remains our top priority, preventing misinformation is equally crucial to safeguarding democratic values.”

He added, “Ensuring transparency and accountability in digital governance is a pressing need of the time. Online harassment silences women’s voices, and effective measures and laws are required to address this issue.”

The Speaker of the Punjab Assembly noted, “Existing laws to prevent gender-based violence will be made more effective and comprehensive to provide women with a safe and empowered digital environment.”

