Business & Finance Print 2025-03-14

Quaid-e-Azam Business Park in Sheikhupura: 15 new factories to be established within two months: minister

Recorder Report Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 07:48am

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain announced that 15 new factories will be established in the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park in Sheikhupura over the next two months.

Shafay also said that under the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister, a Garment City is being developed here, where China’s textile industry will relocate.

Under Faisalabad Industrial Estate & Management Company (FIEDMC), 90% of the security wall construction for the industrial estates on 9,000 acres in Faisalabad has been completed, with the remaining work expected to be finished within the next two months.

The minister also said that the real estate business, which had been ongoing in the industrial estates for years, has been halted, leading to a rapid increase in factory setups.

According to the policy, plots of those who fail to establish factories within two years will be canceled.

During a press conference at the DGPR office, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express train, calling it a tragic incident. He emphasized that enemies do not wish to see Pakistan progressing. The minister praised Pakistan’s armed forces and security agencies for bravely thwarting the nefarious designs of peace adversaries. He stressed that terrorists have no religion and are enemies of humanity, urging scholars and the nation to unite in eradicating terrorism.

The provincial minister highlighted that during his visit to China with the Punjab Chief Minister, several agreements were signed with Chinese companies. Vivo Mobile, a Chinese company, has begun setting up a mobile phone manufacturing plant in the Faisalabad Industrial Estate, which will start production within two years. Agreements have also been reached with Chinese companies for the manufacturing of lithium batteries and solar panels in Punjab. Additionally, TEVTA institutions have been upgraded, and courses have been aligned with modern requirements. Chinese, German, Arabic, Korean, and Japanese language courses have been introduced in TEVTA institutions. A performance and financial audit of TEVTA for the past six years is being conducted.

Under the Punjab chief minister’s directives, free three-month IT short courses are being offered with international certification. Interest-free loans are being provided to small and medium-sized businesses under the Punjab Chief Minister’s Easy Business Finance and Easy Business Card schemes. Punjab has digitized 23 small industrial estates, and a new industrial estate is being developed on 800 acres in Sialkot. The minister revealed that China’s ADM Group is installing 3,000 EV charging stations, and another group has shown interest in setting up EV charging assembly and manufacturing plants.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain emphasized the need to focus on building small dams on canals until the Kalabagh Dam issue is resolved, with ongoing discussions with the Austrian government. Efforts are being made to establish a value-added industry for pink salt near Khewra, which will generate valuable foreign exchange for the country. A trade delegation will be sent to Iran to enhance trade relations. The dispute between Punjab’s meat company and the Iranian government has been resolved, and an agreement has been signed with the Azerbaijani government.

The minister stressed that if politicians, government officials, ministers, assembly members, and every individual in society work diligently, Pakistan could free itself from IMF dependency within a year. Responding to a question, he stated that Pakistan should not shy away from trade with neighboring countries and desires trade with India, but Prime Minister Modi’s stubbornness remains a barrier. He also mentioned that former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain always practiced politics of tolerance and dignity, and they are continuing his legacy without resorting to politics of revenge.

The provincial minister accused the previous government of massive corruption, including taking bribes for transfers and selling university charters for 15-15 crore rupees, vowing that accountability will be ensured.

He announced that a delegation from Punjab, including Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, will participate in an investment conference in Canada. Secretary Industry and Commerce Omar Masood and DG Punjab Investment Board Dr. Suhail Ahmed were also present at the press conference.

