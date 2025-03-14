AIRLINK 176.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.12%)
BOP 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.46%)
FFL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.6%)
FLYNG 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.59%)
HUBC 132.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.96 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.6%)
OGDC 219.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.44%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.35%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
POWER 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.93%)
PPL 183.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.61%)
PRL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
PTC 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
SEARL 94.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.58 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.02%)
SYM 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 61.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,236 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.06%)
BR30 37,534 Increased By 159 (0.43%)
KSE100 115,510 Increased By 416.2 (0.36%)
KSE30 35,635 Increased By 23.8 (0.07%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-14

PML-N MPA seeks closure of Punjab Cooperative Bank

Hassan Abbas Published 14 Mar, 2025 08:01am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Amjad Ali Javed on Thursday called for the closure of the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank, describing such departments as ‘white elephants’ that unnecessarily drain resources.

Speaking on the floor of the Punjab Assembly, he said that bank should follow the example of the Population Welfare Department, which was previously merged into the Health Department. He proposed that the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank should similarly be integrated into another department to streamline operations and reduce wasteful expenditures.

The Punjab Assembly session commenced with a delay of 3 hours and 56 minutes under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

Fateha was offered in the house for the martyred military personnel in the Jaffar Express terrorist attack and for the late Hussain Raza, brother of MPA Sonia Ali.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan addressed the water issue in the house, highlighting the ongoing water dispute between Sindh and Punjab. He claimed that if Punjab is taking Sindh’s share, saying it should not be done. He further added that if an agreement exists between Sindh and Punjab regarding water, it is not an issue which can’t be solved

Government member Shahbaz Ali Khokhar expressed dissatisfaction over the delayed response from the Mutual Aid Department, stating that if a question is answered after ten months, only five questions will be answered in five years. He deemed this process unacceptable.

The opposition demanded the release of PTI’s founder and raised slogans The Speaker; however, issued instructions prohibiting the display of placards in the assembly.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan spoke to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, emphasising the importance of political dialogue.

He stated that he firmly believes in negotiations but warned that when armed groups attack the state of Pakistan, there will be no option but to take action against them. He strongly criticised India, calling it a terrorist state that falsely accuses Pakistan of terrorism. Referring to the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav from Balochistan, he highlighted evidence of Indian interference, which he said weakens India’s case against Pakistan. He described the recent train attack in Balochistan as a new form of warfare initiated by India.

Khan also condemned the ongoing genocide in Gaza but stressed that attacks on innocent civilians supported by any country, are unacceptable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab assembly PMLN PML N MPA Amjad Ali Javed Punjab Cooperative Bank

Comments

200 characters

PML-N MPA seeks closure of Punjab Cooperative Bank

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Judges’ committee formulates draft SC Rules

Foreign reserves reach $15.93bn

NA: Heated exchange over train hijacking

PM, army chief, others take stock of situation

Word ‘tax’ in ITO, Article 260: SC judge seeks accurate definition

Sindh PA opposes proposed construction of new canals

RTO-1 arrests mastermind behind major ST fraud

FBR lays down procedure of placing tax officers in ‘admin pool’

Read more stories