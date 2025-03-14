PML-N MPA seeks closure of Punjab Cooperative Bank

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Amjad Ali Javed on Thursday called for the closure of the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank, describing such departments as ‘white elephants’ that unnecessarily drain resources.

Speaking on the floor of the Punjab Assembly, he said that bank should follow the example of the Population Welfare Department, which was previously merged into the Health Department. He proposed that the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank should similarly be integrated into another department to streamline operations and reduce wasteful expenditures.

The Punjab Assembly session commenced with a delay of 3 hours and 56 minutes under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

Fateha was offered in the house for the martyred military personnel in the Jaffar Express terrorist attack and for the late Hussain Raza, brother of MPA Sonia Ali.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan addressed the water issue in the house, highlighting the ongoing water dispute between Sindh and Punjab. He claimed that if Punjab is taking Sindh’s share, saying it should not be done. He further added that if an agreement exists between Sindh and Punjab regarding water, it is not an issue which can’t be solved

Government member Shahbaz Ali Khokhar expressed dissatisfaction over the delayed response from the Mutual Aid Department, stating that if a question is answered after ten months, only five questions will be answered in five years. He deemed this process unacceptable.

The opposition demanded the release of PTI’s founder and raised slogans The Speaker; however, issued instructions prohibiting the display of placards in the assembly.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan spoke to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, emphasising the importance of political dialogue.

He stated that he firmly believes in negotiations but warned that when armed groups attack the state of Pakistan, there will be no option but to take action against them. He strongly criticised India, calling it a terrorist state that falsely accuses Pakistan of terrorism. Referring to the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav from Balochistan, he highlighted evidence of Indian interference, which he said weakens India’s case against Pakistan. He described the recent train attack in Balochistan as a new form of warfare initiated by India.

Khan also condemned the ongoing genocide in Gaza but stressed that attacks on innocent civilians supported by any country, are unacceptable.

