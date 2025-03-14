AIRLINK 176.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.17%)
Opinion Print 2025-03-14

‘Uraan to trillion-dollar economy’

Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 06:48am

This is apropos an oped titled “Uraan to trillion-dollar economy” carried by the newspaper in its yesterday’s issue. First things first, the writer, Farid Malik, deserves commendation for presenting a highly informed perspective.

This article vividly highlights one crucial reason why foreign investors shy away after spending a week or two in Pakistan.

No one in government will give an ironclad guarantee that there will be no demands from government functionaries for graft, commissions, privileges and red tape. Hence, most of the potential investors, big or small, end up announcing plans to invest millions and billions, get photo-ops with whoever is the Prime Minister, Chairman BOI, and Minister of Finance.

After departure of the potential foreign investor, nothing is heard about that illusive investment. No wonder.

Majyd Aziz (Karachi)

