Gold prices shoot up

KARACHI: Gold prices shot up on Thursday, as global bullion value surged close to $2,950 per ounce, traders said.

After a rise by Rs2,800 and Rs2,400, gold prices settled at Rs309,300 per tola and Rs265,174 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

International market recorded a fresh surge by $27, taking gold bullion value further to $2,942 per ounce while silver held steady at $33 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices also stood firm at Rs3,440 per tola and Rs2,949 per 10 grams, the association added.

Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices comparing to those fixed by the association.

