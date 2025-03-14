AIRLINK 176.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.07%)
BOP 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.23%)
FFL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.26%)
FLYNG 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.59%)
HUBC 132.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.31%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 59.10 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.84%)
OGDC 219.10 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
PACE 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.59%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
PPL 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.34%)
PRL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PTC 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
SEARL 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.34%)
SYM 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 61.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
YOUW 3.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,230 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.12%)
BR30 37,516 Increased By 140.7 (0.38%)
KSE100 115,526 Increased By 431.7 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,647 Increased By 35.6 (0.1%)
Markets Print 2025-03-14

Gold prices shoot up

Recorder Report Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 06:52am

KARACHI: Gold prices shot up on Thursday, as global bullion value surged close to $2,950 per ounce, traders said.

After a rise by Rs2,800 and Rs2,400, gold prices settled at Rs309,300 per tola and Rs265,174 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

International market recorded a fresh surge by $27, taking gold bullion value further to $2,942 per ounce while silver held steady at $33 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices also stood firm at Rs3,440 per tola and Rs2,949 per 10 grams, the association added.

Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices comparing to those fixed by the association.

