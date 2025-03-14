Shadman police station attack case: Amended charges framed against Qureshi, others

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday framed amended charges against former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other PTI leaders in a case of attacking and burning Shadman police station.

The court proceeded with the case at Kot Lakhpat jail and summoned prosecution witnesses to record their statements at the next hearing on March 17 after the accused person pleaded not guilty.

Other indicted leaders include Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, PTI-Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed.

Charges of incitement and setting the police station on fire have been added to the indictment.

The court also summoned prosecution witnesses in another case of vandalism at Sherpao Bridge against the PTI leaders and workers.

Earlier, two prosecution witnesses testified before the court. The accused out on bail including former MNA Aaliya Hamza Malik and Sanam Javed also appeared before the court and court adjourned the proceeding till March 20.

