Pakistan’s top esports stars set for historic clash in South Korea

Press Release Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 06:51am

LAHORE: Pakistan’s esports community gathered at the iconic Lahore Fort for an exclusive press conference announcing the country’s participation in the highly anticipated “Rival Nations: Pakistan vs South Korea” Tekken 8 tournament.

Hosted by Baaz, Pakistan’s leading esports company, the event brought together top media representatives, journalists, and gaming enthusiasts to celebrate the team’s historic journey to Seoul.

Danyal Chishty, CEO & Owner of Baaz, took centre stage to officially unveil Team Pakistan’s participation in the tournament, emphasizing the significance of this milestone for the country’s esports scene.

“This is more than just a tournament; it’s a defining moment for Pakistan’s esports industry. Our players have already proved themselves on global stages, and now they are taking on one of the toughest esports nations in the world. We are incredibly proud of them and confident they will make history in Seoul,” said Chishty during his address.

The event also introduced the official lineup of Team Pakistan, led by none other than Arslan Ash, a global esports icon and former Tekken World Champion. The team will compete in Seoul from March 14th to March 16th, 2025, in a high-stakes battle against South Korea’s finest Tekken players.

