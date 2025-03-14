AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-14

Google Wallet now available for MBL customers

Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2025 05:34am

KARACHI: Google Wallet is now available for Meezan Bank customers as well and cardholders of Meezan Bank can add their debit cards to Google Wallet, enhancing the digital payments landscape in the country.

This will enable Meezan Bank customers to make secure, contactless payments seamlessly using their Android smartphones and Wear OS devices. This milestone marks a significant step in Pakistan’s digital banking evolution, offering customers a faster, safer, and more convenient way to complete transactions, while driving the future of digital payments in the region.

During their recent visit to Meezan Bank’s head office, Chen Way Siew, Financial Institutions, Networks & Transit Partnerships Lead at Google Inc.; Abdul Basit, Director Digital Payments - Regional Business Owner Europe & CISMEA at Thales; Arslan Khan, Country Manager Pakistan at Mastercard and Umar Khan, Country Manager Pakistan at VISA met with the Bank’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Syed Amir Ali, and its leadership team to discuss the future of digital payments in Pakistan.

Meezan Bank customers will also be able to link their Meezan Visa and Mastercard Debit Cards to the Google Wallet App, allowing them to make in-store, online, and in-app transactions effortlessly.

