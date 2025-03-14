Bank Alfalah integrates Google Wallet for smooth digital payments

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah integrated with Google Wallet for seamless and secure digital payments and now cardholders of Bank Alfalah can add their credit and debit cards or digital credentials to Google Wallet on Android and Wear OS devices.

Google Wallet provides users a convenient and secure way to make payments in stores where contactless payments are accepted, in apps, and on the web. With multiple layers of security, including industry-standard tokenization, transactions are processed using a virtual card number, ensuring enhanced protection.

Additionally, in case of a lost or stolen device, “Find My Device” function allows them to lock their device instantly, secure it with a new password, or wipe it clean of personal information. These security measures surpass standard card protections, reinforcing Bank Alfalah’s dedication to user safety.

Beyond payments, Google Wallet is a digital hub for everyday essentials, allowing users to easily store and access payment cards, loyalty cards, and boarding passes. Adding digital items to Google Wallet is a seamless process, with options such as an “Add to Google Wallet” button available at the time of purchase or allowing for manual addition within the app. Users can also manage their data and privacy settings through Google Wallet’s intuitive controls, providing transparency and control over stored information.

Regarding the integration, Mehreen Ahmed, Group Head Retail Banking said that at Bank Alfalah is committed to driving digital innovation and providing our customers with secure and seamless payment solutions. The integration of Google Wallet aligns with our vision of enhancing financial accessibility while ensuring robust security measures. This step reaffirms our dedication to empowering customers with cutting-edge digital banking services that cater to their evolving needs, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025