AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
BOP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.24%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.77%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.10 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.23%)
HUMNL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
MLCF 58.03 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.85%)
OGDC 218.28 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.48%)
PACE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.21%)
PPL 184.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
PRL 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.12%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.55%)
SEARL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.1%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.98%)
SYM 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 61.34 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 148 (1.22%)
BR30 37,375 Increased By 548.1 (1.49%)
KSE100 115,094 Increased By 1009.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 35,611 Increased By 353.6 (1%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-14

Bank Alfalah integrates Google Wallet for smooth digital payments

Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2025 05:34am

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah integrated with Google Wallet for seamless and secure digital payments and now cardholders of Bank Alfalah can add their credit and debit cards or digital credentials to Google Wallet on Android and Wear OS devices.

Google Wallet provides users a convenient and secure way to make payments in stores where contactless payments are accepted, in apps, and on the web. With multiple layers of security, including industry-standard tokenization, transactions are processed using a virtual card number, ensuring enhanced protection.

Additionally, in case of a lost or stolen device, “Find My Device” function allows them to lock their device instantly, secure it with a new password, or wipe it clean of personal information. These security measures surpass standard card protections, reinforcing Bank Alfalah’s dedication to user safety.

Beyond payments, Google Wallet is a digital hub for everyday essentials, allowing users to easily store and access payment cards, loyalty cards, and boarding passes. Adding digital items to Google Wallet is a seamless process, with options such as an “Add to Google Wallet” button available at the time of purchase or allowing for manual addition within the app. Users can also manage their data and privacy settings through Google Wallet’s intuitive controls, providing transparency and control over stored information.

Regarding the integration, Mehreen Ahmed, Group Head Retail Banking said that at Bank Alfalah is committed to driving digital innovation and providing our customers with secure and seamless payment solutions. The integration of Google Wallet aligns with our vision of enhancing financial accessibility while ensuring robust security measures. This step reaffirms our dedication to empowering customers with cutting-edge digital banking services that cater to their evolving needs, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

bank alfalah Google Wallet

Comments

200 characters

Bank Alfalah integrates Google Wallet for smooth digital payments

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Judges’ committee formulates draft SC Rules

Foreign reserves reach $15.93bn

NA: Heated exchange over train hijacking

PM, army chief, others take stock of situation

Word ‘tax’ in ITO, Article 260: SC judge seeks accurate definition

Sindh PA opposes proposed construction of new canals

RTO-1 arrests mastermind behind major ST fraud

FBR lays down procedure of placing tax officers in ‘admin pool’

Technology, public service: Pakistan, Azerbaijan pledge to boost digital links

Read more stories