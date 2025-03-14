AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
BOP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.24%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.77%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.10 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.23%)
HUMNL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
MLCF 58.03 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.85%)
OGDC 218.28 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.48%)
PACE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.21%)
PPL 184.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
PRL 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.12%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.55%)
SEARL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.1%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.98%)
SYM 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 61.34 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 148 (1.22%)
BR30 37,375 Increased By 548.1 (1.49%)
KSE100 115,094 Increased By 1009.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 35,611 Increased By 353.6 (1%)
Markets Print 2025-03-14

China, HK shares weighed down by tech stocks

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 05:34am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday as tech and AI-related stocks slipped, while tariff concerns prompted investors to adopt a more defensive stance.

The Shanghai Composite index and the blue-chip CSI300 index both declined 0.4% at close. The Hang Seng Index weakened 0.6% in Hong Kong.

Tech shares led the losses in both onshore and offshore trading. The CSI AI Index dropped 2.5%, its biggest single-day decline in two weeks, while the Hang Seng Tech Index slipped 1.7%.

Chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation slipped 3%, while Alibaba and Meituan retreated 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively, in Hong Kong.

However, the banking index climbed 0.6% and energy shares rallied 3.1%, helping limit declines.

Donald Trump threatened to escalate a global trade war with further tariffs on European Union goods on Wednesday, as major US trading partners said they would retaliate for trade barriers already erected by the US president.

“We recommend investors book profits on China’s tech sector and wait for greater clarity on US tariff policies before entering again,” analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management Chief Investment Office said in a note.

State-owned enterprises and high dividend-yielding sectors such as financial, utilities, and energy are still the place to go under tariff uncertainties, they added.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.67%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.08%.

