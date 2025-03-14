AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
BOP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.24%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.77%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.10 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.23%)
HUMNL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
MLCF 58.03 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.85%)
OGDC 218.28 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.48%)
PACE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.21%)
PPL 184.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
PRL 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.12%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.55%)
SEARL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.1%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.98%)
SYM 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 61.34 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 148 (1.22%)
BR30 37,375 Increased By 548.1 (1.49%)
KSE100 115,094 Increased By 1009.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 35,611 Increased By 353.6 (1%)
Mar 14, 2025
US natgas prices easier

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 05:34am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures fell to their lowest level in over a week on Thursday, on near record output and predictions of milder weather over the next two weeks, as investors awaited a federal report expected to show storage withdrawals last week were near normal for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 8.1 cents, or 2% lower at $4.00 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) as of 09:03 a.m. ET, after hitting their lowest level since March 3 earlier in the session. Prices fell over 8% in the previous session.

“It looks like we’re trying to build a base of $4 as they’re going to take a look at the inventory today… we’re seeing some of the sell off is because the cold front that we saw is starting to ease,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group. Financial firm LSEG forecast average gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, will fall from 111 bcfd this week to 106 bcfd next week.

Meanwhile, LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 US states has risen to 105.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, up from a record 105.1 bcfd in February.

LSEG estimated there would be 205 heating degree days over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 US states, up from the 198 HDDs estimated on Wednesday. The normal level is 258 HDDs for this time of year. The US Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its weekly storage report later in the day.

Analysts projected utilities pulled 54 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended March 7. That compares with declines of 19 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average draw of 56 bcf for this time of year.

