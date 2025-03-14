AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
BOP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.24%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.77%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.10 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.23%)
HUMNL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
MLCF 58.03 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.85%)
OGDC 218.28 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.48%)
PACE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.21%)
PPL 184.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
PRL 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.12%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.55%)
SEARL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.1%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.98%)
SYM 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 61.34 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 148 (1.22%)
BR30 37,375 Increased By 548.1 (1.49%)
KSE100 115,094 Increased By 1009.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 35,611 Increased By 353.6 (1%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-14

Chicago corn loses more ground

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 05:34am

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures ticked up on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session’s losses, although gains were limited by higher US stocks and worries over tariffs disrupting trade flows. Soybeans rose for the first time in five sessions, while wheat climbed.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.1% to $4.61 a bushel as of 0320 GMT. Soybeans added 0.4% to $10.04-1/2 a bushel and wheat gained 0.6% to $5.57-1/4 a bushel. US President Donald Trump’s increased tariffs on all US steel and aluminium imports took effect on Wednesday, stepping up a campaign to reorder global trade in favour of the US and drawing swift retaliation from Canada and Europe.

The European Union announced counter-tariffs on up to 26 billion euros ($28 billion) worth of US goods from next month, including agricultural products such as soybeans, almonds and pork. Canada, the biggest foreign supplier of steel and aluminium to the United States, announced 25% retaliatory tariffs on those metals along with computers, sports equipment and other products worth C$29.8 billion ($20.72 billion) in total.

Canadian farmers intend to plant more wheat, corn, oats and peas in 2025 than they did last year and cut canola, soybeans, barley and lentils, Statistics Canada reported on Wednesday.

The US government left domestic corn inventories unchanged in a monthly supply-and-demand report, despite strong export sales.

Corn corn crops

Comments

200 characters

Chicago corn loses more ground

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Judges’ committee formulates draft SC Rules

Foreign reserves reach $15.93bn

NA: Heated exchange over train hijacking

PM, army chief, others take stock of situation

Word ‘tax’ in ITO, Article 260: SC judge seeks accurate definition

Sindh PA opposes proposed construction of new canals

RTO-1 arrests mastermind behind major ST fraud

FBR lays down procedure of placing tax officers in ‘admin pool’

Technology, public service: Pakistan, Azerbaijan pledge to boost digital links

Read more stories