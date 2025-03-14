WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 13, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 12-Mar-25 11-Mar-25 10-Mar-25 7-Mar-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10361 0.103732 0.103429 0.103701 Euro 0.817019 0.818419 0.814737 0.815587 Japanese yen 0.0050694 0.005115 0.0051 0.005077 U.K. pound 0.970689 0.969359 0.970886 0.970786 U.S. dollar 0.750523 0.750017 0.751256 0.751208 Algerian dinar 0.0056345 0.0056309 0.005633 0.005635 Australian dollar 0.472004 0.470786 0.473712 Botswana pula 0.0549383 0.0549012 0.054992 0.055139 Brazilian real 0.128819 0.128557 0.129697 0.130233 Brunei dollar 0.563244 0.562569 0.564006 0.563505 Canadian dollar 0.519007 0.520585 0.522725 Chilean peso 0.0008006 0.0008055 0.000809 0.000811 Czech koruna 0.0326897 0.0327891 0.032675 0.032607 Danish krone 0.109533 0.109727 0.109237 0.109345 Indian rupee 0.008601 0.0085886 0.008611 0.008629 Israeli New Shekel 0.206358 0.207072 0.207976 Korean won 0.0005148 0.0005167 0.000519 0.000521 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43637 2.43472 2.43875 Malaysian ringgit 0.169304 0.169209 0.170006 0.169592 Mauritian rupee 0.0165575 0.016579 0.016571 Mexican peso 0.0371863 0.0368762 0.037022 0.037036 New Zealand dollar 0.428549 0.426872 0.429568 0.430855 Norwegian krone 0.0703811 0.0703468 0.069812 0.069359 Omani rial 1.95195 1.95063 1.95385 Peruvian sol 0.204699 0.205542 0.205585 Philippine peso 0.0130847 0.0130788 0.013116 0.013124 Polish zloty 0.194961 0.194906 0.194762 0.195383 Qatari riyal 0.206188 0.206049 0.206389 Russian ruble 0.0086645 0.008664 0.0085 0.008428 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200139 0.200005 0.200335 Singapore dollar 0.563244 0.562569 0.564006 0.563505 South African rand 0.0409384 0.04105 0.041547 Swedish krona 0.0744335 0.074527 0.074273 0.074337 Swiss franc 0.850451 0.857011 0.854276 Thai baht 0.0222101 0.0221283 0.022239 0.022258 Trinidadian dollar 0.110839 0.110908 0.111147 U.A.E. dirham 0.204363 0.204225 0.204563 Uruguayan peso 0.0176849 0.017783 0.017721 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

