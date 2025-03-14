AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
Markets Print 2025-03-14

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special...
Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2025 05:34am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
March 13, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        12-Mar-25      11-Mar-25      10-Mar-25       7-Mar-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      0.10361       0.103732       0.103429       0.103701
Euro                             0.817019       0.818419       0.814737       0.815587
Japanese yen                    0.0050694       0.005115         0.0051       0.005077
U.K. pound                       0.970689       0.969359       0.970886       0.970786
U.S. dollar                      0.750523       0.750017       0.751256       0.751208
Algerian dinar                  0.0056345      0.0056309       0.005633       0.005635
Australian dollar                0.472004       0.470786                      0.473712
Botswana pula                   0.0549383      0.0549012       0.054992       0.055139
Brazilian real                   0.128819       0.128557       0.129697       0.130233
Brunei dollar                    0.563244       0.562569       0.564006       0.563505
Canadian dollar                  0.519007       0.520585       0.522725
Chilean peso                    0.0008006      0.0008055       0.000809       0.000811
Czech koruna                    0.0326897      0.0327891       0.032675       0.032607
Danish krone                     0.109533       0.109727       0.109237       0.109345
Indian rupee                     0.008601      0.0085886       0.008611       0.008629
Israeli New Shekel               0.206358                      0.207072       0.207976
Korean won                      0.0005148      0.0005167       0.000519       0.000521
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.43637        2.43472        2.43875
Malaysian ringgit                0.169304       0.169209       0.170006       0.169592
Mauritian rupee                 0.0165575       0.016579       0.016571
Mexican peso                    0.0371863      0.0368762       0.037022       0.037036
New Zealand dollar               0.428549       0.426872       0.429568       0.430855
Norwegian krone                 0.0703811      0.0703468       0.069812       0.069359
Omani rial                        1.95195        1.95063        1.95385
Peruvian sol                     0.204699       0.205542       0.205585
Philippine peso                 0.0130847      0.0130788       0.013116       0.013124
Polish zloty                     0.194961       0.194906       0.194762       0.195383
Qatari riyal                     0.206188       0.206049       0.206389
Russian ruble                   0.0086645       0.008664         0.0085       0.008428
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200139       0.200005       0.200335
Singapore dollar                 0.563244       0.562569       0.564006       0.563505
South African rand              0.0409384                       0.04105       0.041547
Swedish krona                   0.0744335       0.074527       0.074273       0.074337
Swiss franc                      0.850451                      0.857011       0.854276
Thai baht                       0.0222101      0.0221283       0.022239       0.022258
Trinidadian dollar               0.110839       0.110908       0.111147
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204363       0.204225       0.204563
Uruguayan peso                  0.0176849       0.017783       0.017721
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDRs IMF and Pakistan

