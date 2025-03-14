KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 13, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 115,094.24 High: 115,247.4 Low: 114,429.93 Net Change: 1009.7 Volume (000): 210,933 Value (000): 18,859,683 Makt Cap (000) 3,514,675,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,284.89 NET CH (+) 50.6 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,227.58 NET CH (+) 353.44 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,729.01 NET CH (+) 71.36 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,290.51 NET CH (+) 302.87 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,038.49 NET CH (+) 128.91 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,920.33 NET CH (+) 44.11 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-March-2025 ====================================

