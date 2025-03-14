Markets Print 2025-03-14
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 13, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 115,094.24
High: 115,247.4
Low: 114,429.93
Net Change: 1009.7
Volume (000): 210,933
Value (000): 18,859,683
Makt Cap (000) 3,514,675,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,284.89
NET CH (+) 50.6
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,227.58
NET CH (+) 353.44
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,729.01
NET CH (+) 71.36
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,290.51
NET CH (+) 302.87
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,038.49
NET CH (+) 128.91
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,920.33
NET CH (+) 44.11
------------------------------------
As on: 13-March-2025
====================================
