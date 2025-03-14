Jaffar Express tragedy: PTI demands PM resign

ISLAMABAD: The opposition, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Thursday demanded immediate resignation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for their failure to maintain national security and protect citizens’ lives, which resulted in the hijacking of Jaffar Express in Balochistan.

In a statement issued here, PTI spokesman Sheikh Waqas Akram categorically denounced banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)’s actions and all types of terrorism and militancy affecting the country.

He lauded the soldiers for their bravery in the successful completion of the Jaffar Express operation, while also expressing sadness over the loss of soldiers and 21 passengers during the rescue.

Akram called for a united national response and an in-camera briefing to the political leadership and all stakeholders on the Jaffar Express hijacking.

He stressed that this was a moment for retrospection, not for ignoring the issue, to avoid similar tragic incidents in the future and to come up with a sustainable solution.

Akram claimed that Imran Khan, the jailed PTI founding chairman, had successfully restored peace and stability in the country by addressing militancy and terrorism with his visionary leadership, wisdom, and political acumen.

However, he expressed disappointment that terrorism resurfaced after the present rulers were imposed on the masses.

Akram continued that terrorism incidents have increased in the country as a result of the misguided policies and misplaced priorities of the ruling elites.

He demanded that a national conference to discuss the tragic incident must be convened, stressing that the jailed PTI founder Imran should be invited to participate in it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025