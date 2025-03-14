AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-14

Terror threats: Pakistan, China share serious concerns

Naveed Siddiqui Published 14 Mar, 2025 05:34am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have shared serious concerns over terrorist threats such as TTP, ETIM, BLA and ISKP, and reaffirmed their commitment to tackling these challenges together.

The development comes after Pakistan Special Representative on Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq received Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, China’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, and his delegation, in Islamabad.

“We had in-depth discussions on the evolving geopolitical landscape and rising security concerns, with particular focus on Afghanistan,” Sadiq added.

Both countries have also discussed and agreed on holding pending meetings of trilateral and multilateral initiatives on Afghanistan.

Speaking on the development, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan highlighted that strengthening Pakistan-China cooperation remains key to regional stability and countering terrorism. Looking forward to continued engagement for a peaceful and prosperous region, he said. China is also a neighbour of Afghanistan, so nothing unusual about it.

The Chinese Special Representative on Afghanistan has been visiting Pakistan. So, I would characterise it as a routine consultation between two friendly countries, the spokesperson remarked.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

