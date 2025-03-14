AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
PM emphasises commitment to bolster ties with Uzbekistan

Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2025 05:34am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with Uzbekistan across various sectors, including mining and minerals, railways, specifically the Trans Afghan Railways initiative, special economic zones (SEZs), banking, tourism, culture, and renewable energy.

The prime minister while talking to Ambassador of Uzbekistan Alisher Tukhtaev, who paid a courtesy call on him, also underscored the need to devise a roadmap to work towards the enhancement of bilateral trade to $2 billion, in accordance with the agreement signed by both the countries.

Sharif expressed his gratitude to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, president of Uzbekistan, for his hospitality during his visit to Tashkent last month.

He expressed satisfaction over the progress made during his visit, including the formation of a high level strategic cooperation council and the signing of important agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in various fields.

PM Sharif mentioned that after returning from Tashkent, he directed the relevant ministers to promptly follow up on the agreements made between the two countries.

The ambassador said that President Mirziyoyev is committed to strengthening relations with Pakistan and turning political ties into economic partnerships.

He also said that President Mirziyoyev had accepted the prime minister’s invitation to undertake an official visit to Pakistan later this year, with the date for the visit to be finalised later.

