Hindu employees: Sindh govt announces two-day holiday

HYDERABAD: The Sindh government announced a two-day holiday for Hindu employees on the occasion of Holi, a Hindu festival.

According to a notification issued here, Hindu employees in Sindh will observe a holiday on Thursday and Friday to celebrate Holi. This move is seen as a gesture of goodwill and inclusivity towards the Hindu community in the province.

Separately, the Mumbai police in India have issued a strict advisory for those celebrating Holi during Ramadan, which will be in effect until March 18, 2025. The advisory urges caution and restraint during the celebrations, considering the holy month of Ramadan.