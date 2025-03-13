Putin condemns Balochistan train attack, pledges support to Pakistan against terrorism

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed profound condolences to Pakistan’s leadership following the tragic terrorist attack on a passenger train in Balochistan.

In a statement shared by the Russian Embassy in Pakistan on X (formerly Twitter), Putin condemned the brutal attack, which claimed numerous lives, and praised the bravery of Pakistani security forces in rescuing hostages.

The Russian president’s message, addressed to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, underscored Russia’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Pakistan in combating terrorism.

‘All 33 terrorists have been sent to hell’: ISPR

“Please accept my profound condolences on the tragic aftermath of the terrorist attack on a passenger train in the Province of Balochistan,” Putin wrote.

“We resolutely condemn this brutal and cynical crime, whose victims included a large number of women and children.”

Putin also commended the “courage and high professionalism of Pakistani military and law enforcement officers, whose decisive actions helped save hundreds of lives.”

He reiterated Russia’s resolve to work closely with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, stating, “Russia remains committed to strengthening cooperation with its Pakistani partners in combating all forms of terrorism.”

The Russian president further requested Pakistan’s leadership to convey his “words of sympathy and support to the families of the victims” and extended his wishes for a “speedy recovery to all those who have suffered at the hands of militants.”

The attack, which saw militants hijack a train carrying nearly 400 passengers, has drawn widespread condemnation from the international community.