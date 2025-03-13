AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
Obamas in talks to produce Tiger Woods film

AFP Published 13 Mar, 2025 08:37pm
Golf superstar Tiger Woods. Photo: Reuters
Golf superstar Tiger Woods. Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Barack and Michelle Obama are in talks to produce a new biopic about golf superstar Tiger Woods, a source familiar with the negotiations told AFP Wednesday.

The movie is in development at Amazon MGM, according to Hollywood trade outlet Deadline, which first reported on the project.

The studio had purchased the rights to “The Tiger Slam: The Inside Story of the Greatest Golf Ever Played,” Kevin Cook’s book on how Woods became the first golfer to be reigning champion at all four majors simultaneously, in 2000-01.

Reinaldo Marcus Green, the filmmaker behind “King Richard” – which told the story of the childhoods of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams and their coach father Richard – is attached to direct, Deadline said.

That film earned Will Smith the best actor Oscar – an accolade infamously overshadowed when he struck comedian Chris Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards gala, just minutes before winning the golden statuette.

The former US president and first lady run Higher Ground Productions, which has produced the Oscar-winning documentary “American Factory” and Netflix hit thriller “Leave the World Behind,” as well as TV shows and podcasts.

Woods is one of golf’s all-time superstars.

He became the first Black player to win a major title when he captured the 1997 Masters in record fashion.

The film is set to focus on perhaps his greatest achievement, popularly known as the “Tiger Slam,” when Woods won the 2000 US and British Opens and PGA Championship, and then added the 2001 Masters to capture four major trophies in a row.

The movie is not expected to tackle Woods’ subsequent self-inflicted downfall that began with a car crash near his home In November 2009, which led to the exposure of a slew of extramarital affairs and the collapse of his marriage.

The most recent of Woods’ 15 major wins – second only to Jack Nicklaus with 18 – came at the 2019 Masters.

He announced Tuesday that he has suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, in the latest injury blow to his roller-coaster career.

