Security forces thwart terrorist attack on checkpoint in KP’s Jandola: Interior ministry

Security forces on Thursday foiled a terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Jandola Tehsil of Tonk district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, unknown armed assailants launched an attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) Fort in Jandola, with a suicide bomber blowing himself up on the gate.

However, swift action from the Frontier Corps repelled the attack, killing all 10 terrorists in the process.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the brave security forces for their swift action that prevented the assault.

Naqvi emphasized the professionalism and courage of the security personnel who continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the nation in its fight against terrorism.

“We salute the security forces for their exemplary service and commitment to safeguarding our country,” he stated.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in terrorism in recent months.

According to a report published by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think tank, terrorism-related deaths in the country surged by 73 percent in February 2025 compared to the previous month.

Today’s attack comes days after terrorists attacked Jaffar Express train in Balochistan and killed 21 passengers and 4 Frontier Corps (FC).

On Tuesday, terrorists blew up a railway track and opened fire on Jaffar Express, taking dozens of hostages and battling security forces conducting a rescue operation.

Moreover, terrorists had positioned suicide bombers next to some innocent hostages using them as human shield.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a terrorist organisation in Pakistan, said it blew up the tracks and “swiftly took control of the train”.

The BLA had threatened to start killing hostages if authorities missed a 48-hour deadline to release Baloch political prisoners, activists, and missing people it claimed had been arrested by the military.

However, in an operation, the security forces killed all 33 terrorists and rescued all the hostages.

“346 hostages were freed and over 30 terrorists were killed during the operation,” an army official told AFP on condition of anonymity.