Markets

Wheat up 5-7 cents a bushel, corn up 3-5 cents, soy up 10-12 cents

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2025 07:42pm

CHICAGO: Following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday.

Wheat - Up 5 to 7 cents per bushel

Wheat futures rise alongside CBOT corn and soybeans.

U.S. wheat export sales for 2024-25 were 783,400 metric tons in the week ended on March 6, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. That topped analysts’ estimates for 275,000 to 650,000 metric tons.

French consultancy Strategie Grains trimmed its 2025-26 EU wheat production forecast, though it remains up from 2024-25.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat was last 6-1/4 cents higher at $5.60-1/4 per bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was last up 8-3/4 cents at $5.81-3/4 per bushel, and Minneapolis May spring wheat rose 6-1/4 cents to $6.00-3/4 per bushel.

Wheat down 2-4 cents a bushel, corn and soy down 8-10 cents

Corn - Up 3 to 5 cents

USDA reported weekly U.S. corn export sales of 967,300 metric tons for 2024-25, compared to analysts’ estimates for 725,000 to 1.4 million metric tons.

Mexico was the biggest weekly buyer, USDA data show, despite trade tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Worries that trade disputes threaten global demand for American crops still hang over the grain markets.

Argentina’s Rosario Grains Exchange lowered its outlooks for the nation’s 2024-25 corn and soy harvests.

CBOT May corn was last 3-3/4 cents higher at $4.64-1/2 per bushel.

Soybeans - Up 10 to 12 cents

CBOT soybeans bounce after falling for the previous four sessions.

Weekly U.S. soybean export sales of 751,700 metric tons for 2024-25 beat analysts’ estimates for 275,000 to 700,000 metric tons.

Weekly 2024-25 U.S. soymeal export sales fell short of analysts’ expectations at 184,800 metric tons, while soyoil export sales of 68,500 metric tons were within expectations.

Expectations for a massive soybean harvest in top-supplier Brazil hang over futures. Brazilian crop agency Conab raised its production forecast from February.

CBOT May soybeans were last up 11-1/4 cents at $10.11-3/4 per bushel.

