AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
BOP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.24%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.77%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.10 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.23%)
HUMNL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
MLCF 58.03 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.85%)
OGDC 218.28 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.48%)
PACE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.21%)
PPL 184.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
PRL 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.12%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.55%)
SEARL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.1%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.98%)
SYM 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 61.34 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 148 (1.22%)
BR30 37,375 Increased By 548.1 (1.49%)
KSE100 115,094 Increased By 1009.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 35,611 Increased By 353.6 (1%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

ICC thanks PCB for successful hosting of Champions Trophy 2025

BR Web Desk Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:33pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for successfully hosting the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for the staging five matches.

India claimed the Champions Trophy title for the third time after defeating New Zealand by four wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The event, which took place from 19 February to 9 March, saw Pakistan host their first global cricket tournament since 1996. The tournament was hosted across four venues: Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi in Pakistan and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said: “We would like to thank and congratulate the Pakistan Cricket Board for successfully hosting the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

“As this was the first global multi-team cricket event played in the country since 1996, this event was of huge significance for the PCB, and all those involved in renovating the stadiums, preparing the playing surfaces, delivering the matches and hosting the teams and visitors should be very proud of their efforts.

“The ICC would also like to thank the Emirates Cricket Board for staging five of the matches in Dubai and continuing to provide great support to the ICC in staging its major men’s and women’s events.

“The tournament once again showed the importance of ICC events as fans all over the world watched and followed it with great enthusiasm either at the venues or on satellite and digital channels.

“Thanks to the eight participating teams for making it such a compelling event, and congratulations to India for winning a third Champions Trophy title in a memorable final.”

Icc PCB ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy Pakistan hosts Champions Trophy

Comments

200 characters

ICC thanks PCB for successful hosting of Champions Trophy 2025

Buying momentum at PSX, KSE-100 rallies above 115,000

Jaffar Express attack: PM Shehbaz arrives in Quetta

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall to nearly five-month low

Uzbekistan committed to transforming political ties with Pakistan into mutual economic growth

Pakistan, Oman eye establishing direct route via sea

At the cost of industries: SSGC improves RLNG supply at sehri, iftar

No US entry ban on Pakistanis, says Foreign Office

Samba Bank plans transition to Islamic banking

Jaffar Express: train hijack hostages end ordeal with arrival in Quetta

Read more stories