AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
BOP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.24%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.77%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.10 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.23%)
HUMNL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
MLCF 58.03 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.85%)
OGDC 218.28 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.48%)
PACE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.21%)
PPL 184.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
PRL 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.12%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.55%)
SEARL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.1%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.98%)
SYM 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 61.34 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 148 (1.22%)
BR30 37,375 Increased By 548.1 (1.49%)
KSE100 115,094 Increased By 1009.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 35,611 Increased By 353.6 (1%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Barclays expects US Fed to deliver two rate cuts this year on softer labor market activity

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:11pm

Softer U.S. labor market conditions against the backdrop of trade-policy uncertainty have prompted Barclays to raise its expectations to two rate cuts by the Federal Reserve for the year from one.

The brokerage is expecting two quarter-point rate cuts in June and September, it said on Thursday. It had earlier projected one 25-basis point cut in June.

“The softer labor market causes us to add another rate cut, despite higher inflation,” Barclays analysts said.

The brokerage expects demand for workers to diminish along with slowing labor market activity this year.

“We think that the relatively sharp slowdown in job gains will be accompanied by only a moderate rise in the unemployment rate, which would peak at 4.3% in October.”

This comes after, U.S. consumer prices increased less than expected in February. Data showed on Wednesday the consumer price index rose 0.2% last month after accelerating 0.5% in January, while economists polled by Reuters were expecting the CPI to gain 0.3%.

Analysts at Barclays expect the first rate cut in June to “reflect indications of slower growth and rising unemployment” while the second rate cut in September to indicate “a rising unemployment rate and some signs of improvement in monthly inflation prints.”

Following the cut in September this year, Barclays expects the central bank to remain on an extended pause and resume its cutting cycle in March 2026.

Barclays also lowered its Q4/Q4 2025 growth projections to 0.7% from 1.5% expected earlier.

The Fed left its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 4.25-4.50% range in its January policy meeting, with Chair Jerome Powell saying there would be no rush to cut them again until inflation and jobs data made it appropriate. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is scheduled to meet again on March 18 and 19.

Barclays

Comments

200 characters

Barclays expects US Fed to deliver two rate cuts this year on softer labor market activity

Buying momentum at PSX, KSE-100 rallies above 115,000

Jaffar Express attack: PM Shehbaz arrives in Quetta

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall to nearly five-month low

Uzbekistan committed to transforming political ties with Pakistan into mutual economic growth

Pakistan, Oman eye establishing direct route via sea

At the cost of industries: SSGC improves RLNG supply at sehri, iftar

No US entry ban on Pakistanis, says Foreign Office

Samba Bank plans transition to Islamic banking

Jaffar Express: train hijack hostages end ordeal with arrival in Quetta

Read more stories