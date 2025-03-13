AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
BOP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.24%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.77%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.10 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.23%)
HUMNL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
MLCF 58.03 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.85%)
OGDC 218.28 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.48%)
PACE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.21%)
PPL 184.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
PRL 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.12%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.55%)
SEARL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.1%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.98%)
SYM 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 61.34 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 148 (1.22%)
BR30 37,375 Increased By 548.1 (1.49%)
KSE100 115,094 Increased By 1009.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 35,611 Increased By 353.6 (1%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan Super League hopes to expand to eight teams after 2025

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2025 04:50pm

The Pakistan Super League is hoping to expand from six to eight teams after the 2025 season, PSL CEO Salman Naseer said on Thursday.

First staged in 2016 in the United Arab Emirates due to security concerns, the PSL is now hosted in Pakistan, where it aims to strengthen its commercial appeal and competitiveness.

The planned expansion comes at a key commercial juncture for the PSL, with media and sponsorship rights going up for sale.

PSL 2026 will also embrace new cities with Peshawar set to host its first exhibition game, a step toward full PSL matches. The trophy will also embark on its first nationwide tour, bringing the event to non-host cities.

“By the end of this year, we might get two more teams,” Naseer told local media on Thursday.

“We started at a time when no cricket was happening in Pakistan. The challenge was to bring it back.

HBL-PSL Player Draft 2025 today; 44 players included from eight countries

“Now that we’ve successfully brought cricket back to traditional centres, the next step is expanding beyond these four cities (Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan).”

The PSL’s January-February window now faces competition from South Africa’s SA20 and the UAE’s International League T20, with its value hinging on post-season data as rights go up for sale.

“This year will be an interesting test, and with more teams, we anticipate a bigger window,” Naseer added.

“Some of our rights are up for valuation after this PSL. A lot will depend on the data we gather.”

The 2025 edition is set to start on April 11.

Holders Islamabad United are the PSL’s most successful team with three titles.

Pakistan Super League PSL X PSL 10 schedule PSL X schedule

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan Super League hopes to expand to eight teams after 2025

Buying momentum at PSX, KSE-100 rallies above 115,000

Jaffar Express attack: PM Shehbaz arrives in Quetta

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall to nearly five-month low

Uzbekistan committed to transforming political ties with Pakistan into mutual economic growth

Pakistan, Oman eye establishing direct route via sea

At the cost of industries: SSGC improves RLNG supply at sehri, iftar

No US entry ban on Pakistanis, says Foreign Office

Samba Bank plans transition to Islamic banking

Jaffar Express: train hijack hostages end ordeal with arrival in Quetta

Read more stories