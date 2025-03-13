AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
Pakistan, Oman eye establishing direct route via sea

BR Web Desk Published 13 Mar, 2025 03:29pm

Pakistan and Oman officials held discussions on establishing a direct transportation and logistics connection between the two countries through sea routes, read a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

According to the statement, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, visited the Ministry of Communication, Transport, and Information Technology of Oman, where he held a meeting with his Omani counterpart, Minister Saeed bin Hamoud bin Saeed Al Mawali.

During the discussions, both sides expressed a strong commitment to enhancing cooperation in the fields of communication, transportation, and information technology.

The Pakistani minister emphasized the importance of leveraging the expertise of both countries to expand their physical and technological footprint in these key sectors.

Meanwhile, his Omani counterpart announced that the country would soon send a high-level delegation to Pakistan to work out the modalities of joint initiatives in communication, transport, and IT.

Al Mawali also underscored the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and social ties between Pakistan and Oman, stressing that it was time to translate these connections into tangible collaborative efforts across various fields.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening sea and air connectivity, alongside expanding cooperation in the IT sector, aiming to boost trade, economic opportunities, and technological advancements for mutual benefit, read the statement.

