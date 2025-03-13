Jaffar Express attack: PM Shehbaz arrives in Quetta

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived on Thursday in Quetta on a day-long visit after a terrorist attack involving the hijacking of an express train in Balochistan province.

He was received by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, as per Radio Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz will chair a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation in view of the Jaffar Express train incident.

He will also address political leaders and elders during the visit.

PM Shehbaz’s visit comes after terrorists attacked Jaffar Express train in Balochistan and killed 21 passengers and 4 Frontier Corps (FC).

On Tuesday, terrorists blew up a railway track and opened fire on Jaffar Express, taking dozens of hostages and battling security forces conducting a rescue operation.

Moreover, terrorists had positioned suicide bombers next to some innocent hostages using them as human shield.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a terrorist organisation in Pakistan, said it blew up the tracks and “swiftly took control of the train”.

The BLA had threatened to start killing hostages if authorities missed a 48-hour deadline to release Baloch political prisoners, activists, and missing people it claimed had been arrested by the military.

However, in an operation, the security forces killed all 33 terrorists and rescued all the hostages.

“346 hostages were freed and over 30 terrorists were killed during the operation,” an army official told AFP on condition of anonymity.