Pakistan, Denmark review $2bn maritime investment plan

Pakistan and Danish officials this week reviewed the progress of Denmark’s $2 billion investment in the South Asian country’s maritime sector.

As per a statement, the development occurred during a high-level meeting between Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Pakistan, Jacob Linulf.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the implementation of the $2 billion investment plan under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last year between Pakistan and Denmark, read the statement.

The investment aims to modernize Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure, enhance port efficiency, and promote sustainable practices in the shipping and logistics sector. The minister emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership, highlighting how Danish expertise in maritime technology can contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and global trade competitiveness.

Moreover, the discussion also covered potential future investments in green shipping, renewable energy solutions for ports, and capacity-building initiatives to strengthen Pakistan’s maritime workforce, read the statement.

Beyond economic cooperation, the meeting also focused on strengthening cultural ties and promoting tourism between Pakistan and Denmark.

Ambassador Jacob Linulf expressed Denmark’s strong interest in expanding its footprint in Pakistan’s maritime sector and reiterated his government’s commitment to supporting sustainable and innovative solutions.

Pakistan’s maritime minister welcomed this interest and assured full cooperation in facilitating Danish investors.

Both sides agreed to accelerate the implementation of the MoU and explore further opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment, and cultural exchange, strengthening the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and Denmark.