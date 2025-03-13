AIRLINK 176.25 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.51%)
BOP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.13%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
FCCL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.52%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.84%)
FLYNG 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 132.80 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1%)
HUMNL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.03%)
OGDC 218.40 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.53%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PAEL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
PPL 184.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.15%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.47%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.12%)
SEARL 94.34 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.9%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.98%)
SYM 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.7%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TRG 61.23 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.19%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
YOUW 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,234 Increased By 137.9 (1.14%)
BR30 37,275 Increased By 448.6 (1.22%)
KSE100 115,043 Increased By 958.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,590 Increased By 332 (0.94%)
Markets

China, Hong Kong shares weighed down by tech stocks

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2025 11:37am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday, pressured by tech and AI-related firms, although gains in banking and energy stocks helped cushion the broader decline.

China, HK stocks recover losses despite Wall Street slide

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.4% and China’s blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2%.

  • The Hang Seng Index weakened 0.7% in Hong Kong, while the Hang Seng Tech Index slipped 2.2%.

  • Tech shares led the losses in both onshore and offshore trading. The CSI AI Index dropped 2.2%, heading for its biggest single-day decline in two weeks, while Alibaba and Tencent retreated 2.7% and 1.4%, respectively, in Hong Kong.

  • However, the banking index climbed 0.6% and energy shares rallied 3.2%, helping limit declines.

  • On Wednesday, Donald Trump threatened to escalate a global trade war with further tariffs on European Union goods, as major US trading partners said they would retaliate for trade barriers already erected by the US president.

  • The resilience of Chinese stocks in the face of the US equity selloff could be unsustainable as the economies could deteriorate as US demand – the sole pillar of global growth in the past two years – vanishes and tariffs bite, analysts at BCA Research said in a note.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index fell 0.49% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 0.42%.

