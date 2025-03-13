AIRLINK 176.15 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.45%)
BOP 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
FCCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.57%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.84%)
FLYNG 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.47%)
HUMNL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
KOSM 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.03%)
OGDC 216.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
PACE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
PPL 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.29%)
PRL 35.62 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.4%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.77%)
SEARL 94.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.64%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
SYM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.68%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
TRG 61.64 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.88%)
WAVESAPP 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
BR100 12,187 Increased By 90.4 (0.75%)
BR30 37,106 Increased By 279.4 (0.76%)
KSE100 114,716 Increased By 631.2 (0.55%)
KSE30 35,456 Increased By 198.6 (0.56%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm opens higher on stronger rival edible oils

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2025 09:58am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Thursday, snapping three consecutive sessions of losses, supported by stronger rival edible oils.

Palm rangebound as stronger Dalian palm olein offsets weaker soyoil

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 32 ringgit, or 0.71%, to 4,519 ringgit ($1,020.09) a metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.99%, while its palm oil contract added 0.62%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.05%.

  • Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

  • Oil prices eased after surging the day before as worries about the impact of intensifying tariff wars on global economic growth and energy demand outweighed the positive sentiment from a larger-than-expected draw in US gasoline stocks.

  • Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.09% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

  • Palm oil is expected to retrace toward 4,360 ringgit per ton, as suggested by a retracement analysis and pointed by a rising trendline, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm opens higher on stronger rival edible oils

Buying momentum at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 900 points

ACT Alliance report: Tax regime inflicts huge losses on economy

PM directs e-office implementation in all ministries by 20th

Potassium sulphate: ECC may approve export from Gwadar Port today

US, EU condemn terrorist attack

KE submits negative FCA adjustment request for Jan

Haleon Pakistan exports first Centrum shipment to Kenya

Jet fuel supplies: ‘PSOCL’s outstanding amount from PIA accumulated to Rs28.88bn as of Feb’

Sections 4B and 4C of Income Tax law: IHC, LHC ordered to transfer pending ICAs to SC

‘Increase revenue-reduce loadshedding’: PESCO, KPK govt engage in contract talks

Read more stories