Gains pared by profit-taking

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a volatile session on Wednesday and closed lower due to profit-taking in key sectors.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index decreased by 93.12 points or 0.08 percent to settle at 114,084.54 points on Wednesday down from 114,177.66 points on Tuesday. The KSE-100 index witnessed a fierce tug-of-war between bulls and bears in the session.

On Wednesday, BRIndex100 opened at 12,126.15 points and finally closed at 12,102.44 points, down by 23.71 points or 0.2 percent with a total volume of 251.852 million shares.

BRIndex30 lost 42.55 points or 0.12 percent to settle at 36,949.72 points with a total volume of 152.183 million shares.

The daily volumes at the ready counter decreased to 300 million shares, lower than the318.518 million shares recorded in the previous session. Similarly, the total traded value onthe ready counter also fell to Rs 20.262 billion, compared to Rs 22.883 billion in the last session.

The market capitalization fell Rs 17 billion to Rs 14.048 trillion. Out of 438 active scrips, 132closed in positive and 233 in negative while the value of 73 stocks remained unchanged.

Sui South Gas was the volume leader with 18.25 million shares and closed at Rs 36.84followed by At-Tahur Ltd. that closed at Rs 38.91 with 14.88 million shares. At-Tahur Ltd ranked third with share trading of 14.38 million shares and it closed at Rs 13.09.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB and Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 55.05 and Rs 53.60 respectively to close at Rs 864.25 and Rs 23,339.60, while Pakistan Engineering Company Limited and Ghandhara Industries Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 28.84 and Rs 19.75 respectively to close at Rs 691.61 and Rs 646.26.

Ahsan Mehanti Arif Habib Corp said that stocks closed under pressure amid surge in KIBOR after SBP status quo in policy rates. Dismal data on car sales down 25pc MoM in Feb,25, pre-budget uncertainty and concerns for pending IMF approvals of relief on industrial power tariff played a catalyst role in bearish close.

BR Automobile Assembler Index declined by 191.7 points or 0.89 percent to close at 21,234.29 points with a total turnover of 2.571 million shares. BR Cement Index increased by 63.53 points or 0.5 percent to settle at 12,874.14 points with a total turnover of 37.073 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index closed at 30,657.65 points, down by 21.69 points or 0.07 percent with a total turnover of 40.504 million shares.BR Power Generation and Distribution Index rose by 16.02 points or 0.08 percent to close at 18,987.64 points with a total turnover of 9.722 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 11,909.58 points with a net negative change of 37.54 points or a 0.31 percent and its turnover was 48.080 million shares.BR Tech. & Comm. Index lost declined by 3.28 points or 0.07 percent with a total turnover of 31.064 million shares.

Analysts said that the KSE-100 Index saw a volatile session today, with the benchmark Index initially gaining 484 points before closing down 93 points.

The decline was attributed to profit- taking in key sectors, despite earlier gains driven by buying activity in oil and gas exploration, OMCs, refinery, and power generation stocks.

Analysts at Topline said that the local stock market experienced a mixed session, with the benchmark index fluctuating between a peak of +484 points and a low of -176 points. The market’s performance was influenced by the ongoing IMF review.

The positive movement was primarily fuelled by MARI, BAHL, MLCF, PABC, and DGKC, which together contributed 147 points to the index. Conversely, FFC, OGDC, and ENGROH weighed on the market, pulling the index down by 188 points.

