Pakistan

Kashmiri bodies: Pakistan denounces Indian curbs: FO

Naveed Siddiqui Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Wednesday, denounced the Indian authorities’ decision to declare the “Awami Action Committee” and “Jammu and Kashmir Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen” as “unlawful association” for a period of five years.

The “Awami Action Committee” is led by a prominent political and religious leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. The “Jammu and Kashmir Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen” was also founded by another notable political and religious leader, Maulana Mohammad Abbas Ansari, who headed it till his demise in 2022.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement that the recent decision increases the total number of outlawed Kashmiri political parties and organisations to 16.

Banning of different political parties and organisations is yet another manifestation of the Indian authorities’ iron-fisted approach in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). It reflects a desire to suppress the political activities and stifle dissent. It also shows sheer disregard of democratic norms and international human rights law.

The Government of India is urged to remove the curbs on the Kashmiri political parties; release all the political prisoners; and faithfully implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

