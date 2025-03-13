AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
Tax system digitalisation: FBR reconstitutes project management team

Sohail Sarfraz Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reconstituted a project management team for tax system digitalisation to monitor the implementation of the project.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Wednesday, in pursuance of the agreement between FBR and Karandaaz Pakistan for Tax System Digitalisation, the following project management team is notified:

HNWIs to be taxed: Aurangzeb unveils FBR digitisation strategy

  1. Muhammad Khalid Jamil (IRS/BS-20), Project Director (Tax System Digitalisation)/Chief (IR-Transformation Delivery Unit), FBR (Hq), Islamabad; Farid Ahmed Khan Salarzay (PCS/BS-19), Chief (OPS) (Customs Transformation Delivery Unit), FBR (Hq), Islamabad and Taimoor Ali, Focal Person from Karandaaz.

In supersession of FBR’s Notification No 1152-IR-I/2024 dated 06.05.2024, the Project Management Team for Tax System Digitalisation Project is hereby reconstituted.

The project management team will be responsible to oversee and manage execution and implementation of the project and work closely with all the stakeholders for coordination of project from inception till completion. The team will ensure adherence to timelines, deliverables and quality standards.

